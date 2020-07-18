Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Bath and Body Works Coupons

Bath and Body Works

Hand Soaps (Multiple Scents)
$3.75 $7.50
Jul 13, 2020
Expires : 07/16/20
About this Deal

Bath & Body Works is offering Hand Soaps (Multiple Scents) for only $3.75! Shipping is a flat-rate of $5.99 on orders of $10 or more.

Other Notable Offers:

Beauty products Personal Care Skin Care Hygiene Products Bath & Body Works Hand Soaps Coronavirus Covid-19
💬 8  Comments

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 18, 2020
Why was this expired?
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 17, 2020
added new expiration
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 14, 2020
Admin, how was this updated?
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jul 14, 2020
Hi kimeeb, daviastewart8 posted his deal with an expiration date before you updated yours, so I decided that it would be fair for him to share credit.
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 14, 2020
Ok, but I thought I added the expiration?
SweetLemon
SweetLemon (L4)
Jul 14, 2020
Yes, but according to both your deals, you added it later than he created a new deal w/ correct expiration. Keep in mind that if you make an edit and then another one at the same day, our system will be showing the time of the most resent one.
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 13, 2020
Nice 👍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 10, 2020
free Shipping on $50 today Only
