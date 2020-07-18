This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Bath and Body Works
$3.75
$7.50
Jul 13, 2020
Expires : 07/16/20
30 Likes 8 Comments
10See Deal
About this Deal
|
Bath & Body Works is offering Hand Soaps (Multiple Scents) for only $3.75! Shipping is a flat-rate of $5.99 on orders of $10 or more.
Other Notable Offers:
🏷 Deal TagsBeauty products Personal Care Skin Care Hygiene Products Bath & Body Works Hand Soaps Coronavirus Covid-19
What's the matter?