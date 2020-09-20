Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
2-Pack 10oz Bausch + Lomb Biotrue Soft Contact Lens Multi-Purpose Solution
$6.99 $15.99
Sep 20, 2020
Expires : 10/16/20
About this Deal

Walgreens is offering this Bausch + Lomb Biotrue Multi-Purpose Solution for only $6.99 when you 'clip' the $6 off and $3 off coupon with your Balance Rewards card [free to join]. Shipping is free on orders of $35 or more.

Details:
  • Moistens in a way your eyes do
  • Fights germs for healthy lens wear
  • Prevents tear proteins from denaturing
  • Kills 99.9% of germs
  • Received 4+ stars from over 100 reviews

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
Sep 20, 2020
Price drop, now $6.99
Likes Reply
daviastewart8
daviastewart8 (L2)
Jul 21, 2020
Nice
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 21, 2020
:)
Likes Reply
