ULTA

Be Beautiful Edition Beauty Box
$19.99 $137
3h ago
Expires : 03/13/21
Ulta is offering the $137 Value Pink Be Beautiful Collection Edition Beauty Box for $19.99, originally priced at $24.99. At checkout, use promo code: 927087 to drop price to $19.99. Or, use 20% off in-store purchase coupon. Shipping is free on orders $35+ or opt for free shipping to your local Ulta store.

Beauty Box Details
  • A $137 value
  • 22-piece set with reusable case
  • Cruelty free


Beauty Box Contents
  • Eye Shadow Palette
  • Face Palette
  • 2 Shiny Lip Glosses
  • 1 Lip Oil
  • 1 Lip Mask
  • 1 Eye Shadow Primer
  • 1 Facial Mist
  • 1 Dual Ended Eye Liner
  • 1 Brow Gel
  • 1 Blush Brush
  • 1 Eyeshadow Brush
  • 1 Cleanse Brush


Also Available In: Be Beautiful Tie-Dye Edition.

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
21m ago
