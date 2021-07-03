Ulta is offering the $137 Value Pink Be Beautiful Collection Edition Beauty Box for $19.99, originally priced at $24.99. At checkout, use promo code: 927087 to drop price to $19.99. Or, use 20% off in-store purchase coupon. Shipping is free on orders $35+ or opt for free shipping to your local Ulta store.



Beauty Box Details

A $137 value



22-piece set with reusable case



Cruelty free



Beauty Box Contents

Eye Shadow Palette



Face Palette



2 Shiny Lip Glosses



1 Lip Oil



1 Lip Mask



1 Eye Shadow Primer



1 Facial Mist



1 Dual Ended Eye Liner



1 Brow Gel



1 Blush Brush



1 Eyeshadow Brush



1 Cleanse Brush



Also Available In: Be Beautiful Tie-Dye Edition.