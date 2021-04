Amazon is offering this BIC Comfort 3 Hybrid Men's Razor (2 Handles + 18 Cartridges) for only $13.33 when you use code 40APRCOMFORT and checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!



Details:

Amazon's Choice



3 blades provide a close, comfortable shave



Ergonomic handles and pivoting head for better control



Lubricating strip with aloe and vitamin E for enhanced glide



Received 4+ stars from over 90 reviews