For a limited time, Target has this 6-Ct BIC Comfort 3 Hybrid Men's Disposable Razors for only 49¢ when you sign into your Target Circle account [free to join] and 'save' the 25% off and $4 off coupon offers on the product page.



Note: $4 off coupon offer available in store only.



Product Details:

3 blades offer a close, comfortable shave



Ergonomic handle + pivoting head for better control as you shave



Aloe Vera and Vitamin E enriched lubricating strip for an enhanced glide



Each Value pack includes 1 fresh, new handle + 6 Cartridge Blade Refills!

