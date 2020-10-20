Bath & Body Works has just announced their Black Friday Deals 2020, which will span over an entire week beginning Monday 11/23 in stores and online! Several new fragrances will be offered. Plus, instead of a Black Friday tote, they'll be offering an exclusive Black Friday Box filled with nine holiday products.



Black Friday Schedule:

11/23-11/25: In stores only



In stores only 11/26: Online only (stores closed on Thanksgiving)



Online only (stores closed on Thanksgiving) 11/27: In stores and online

Top Offers To Shop Now:

Buy 3, Get 2 Free Body Care



