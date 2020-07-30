Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lancome

Free Full-Size Génifique Eye Cream w/ Serum Purchase
Jul 30, 2020
Lancome is offering a free full-size Génifique Eye Cream (Reg. $67.00) when you purchase Advanced Génifique Face Serum with code GENIFIQUE at checkout! Plus, shipping is free.

Just add the serum to your bag and eye cream will be automatically added for free!

Beauty products Personal Care Skin Care Eye Cream Face Serum
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
EmmaWu
EmmaWu (L1)
Aug 24, 2020
woo, free instead of $67
