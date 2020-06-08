Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lipstick

$3.71 $8.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 08/16/20
See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon has this Burt's Bees 100% Natural Moisturizing Lipstick in Russet River for only $3.71 with free shipping when you check out via Subscribe & Save.

Note: Save up to 15% off when you subscribe to 5+ products. You may cancel you subscription at any time.

Product Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Intense color with 8 hour moisture leaves lips silky smooth with a satin finish and creamy texture
  • Helps condition and sooth lips with moisturizing ingredients like Beeswax, Moringa Oil, Raspberry Seed Oil and Vitamin E
  • Full-coverage lipstick in a warm, dark chocolate hue
  • Formulated without parabens, phthalates, petrolatum and SLS made with recyclable packaging
  • Received 4+ stars out of 3,500+ reviewws!

Compare to $8.99 at Walgreens and $12.35 at Walmart.

Comments

