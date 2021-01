For a limited time, Walgreens is offering Buy 2, Get 1 Free Vaseline Products! Than means you get 3 Vaseline items for only $3.58 ($1.19 ea). Shipping is free on $35+.



How It Works:

Log into MyWalgreens account [free to join]

Add 3 eligible Vaseline items to cart

'Clip' the $2 off Coupon + $1 off Coupon on the product page

Apply code NEWYOU (extra 10% off) at checkout

Subtotal should be $3.58