This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Bath and Body Works Coupons »

Buy 3, Get 2 Free Body Care + $10 Off $40

B3G2
+ $5.99 Shipping
Expires: 08/03/20
Bath and Body Works Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Right now, Bath & Body Works is offering buy 3, get 2 free or buy 2, get 1 free body care with $5.99 shipping on orders over $10. Plus, use code COMFY to get an extra $10 off $40!

Other Notable Offers:

What's the matter?

Comments (4)

Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L1)
2 days ago
grate deal
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
5 days ago
Yours would be a duplicate i believe. This was posted a while ago. But admin will decide.
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
5 days ago
added $10 off
Reply
