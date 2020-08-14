Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
CDC Back to School Checklists for Safe Learning

News
About this Deal

In order to help families make the proper adjustments for sending their kids back to school this year, the CDC just released a checklist of guidelines to help parents, guardians, and caregivers prepare for the upcoming school year.

Whether you're preparing your child for in-person or virtual classes, these guidelines will help you do so safely.

Available Checklists:

