CDC Back to School Checklists for Safe Learning
News
About this Deal
|In order to help families make the proper adjustments for sending their kids back to school this year, the CDC just released a checklist of guidelines to help parents, guardians, and caregivers prepare for the upcoming school year.
Whether you're preparing your child for in-person or virtual classes, these guidelines will help you do so safely.
Available Checklists:
Related to this item:school supplies News Back To School school essentials Coronavirus Covid-19 CDC.
What's the matter?