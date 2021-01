Amazon has this Cetaphil Baby Wash & Shampoo for just $4.97 with free shipping when you checkout via Subscribe & Save!



Note: cancel your subscription at any time.



Product Details:

Amazon #1 Best Seller



Tear-free formula blends into a rich, lathering wash and shampoo that gently cleans your baby's delicate skin and hair without drying



Formula lathers up to wash away impurities while soothing skin



Formulated with organic calendula



Retain Moisturize



Paraben free, colorant free, mineral oil free and hypoallergenic



Dermatologist Recommended Brand



Received 4+ stars out of 15,480+ reviews!