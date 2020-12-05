Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Macy's

5-Pc. Clinique Plenty Of Pop Gift Set
$12.50 $72.00
5h ago
Expires : Today
18  Likes 5  Comments
13
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Macy's has this 5-Pc. Clinique Plenty Of Pop Gift Set for only $12.50 with free shipping on $25+.

Product Details:
  • Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration provides a pop of color and sensational shine in a non-sticky lip gloss
  • Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer merges bold, saturated color with a smoothing primer;
  • No parabens, no phthalates, no fragrance; just happy skin
  • Includes:
    • Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration in Coconut Pop, Tenderheart, 0.05-oz. each
    • Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer in Bare Pop, Mocha Pop, Passion Pop, 0.13-oz. each
  • Received 4+ stars out of 300+ reviews

🏷 Deal Tags

macy's makeup Beauty products beauty Cosmetics Skin Care Clinique
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 5  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
7h ago
Price drop now $12.50
Likes Reply
topherjay
topherjay (L4)
12 days ago
price drop
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 05, 2020
Price drop now $14.88
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Dec 04, 2020
Extra 15% off code: FRIEND EXP 12/9
Likes Reply
senevi16
senevi16 (L2)
Nov 01, 2020
price drop
Likes Reply
see more comments 2
Macy's See All arrow
Macy's
Macy's
15-Pc Clinique Ultimate Lip Roll Out Gift Set
$29.70 $154.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
40-50% Off Beauty Flash Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
NYX Professional Makeup 12-Pc. Lipstick Set + Free Shipping
$20.00 $65.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
5-Pc. Clinique Plenty Of Pop Gift Set
$12.50 $72.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
$12.37 and more Women's Boots (Mult. Options)@Macy's
$17.37+
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Up To 60% Off Finish Line End Of Season Sale | Macy's
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Cantu Ivory/ Cream 7'10" X 10'6" Area Rug - Macy's
$349.75 $1399.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Levi's Men's Faux-Leather Aviator Bomber Jacket with Fleece Lining
$67.50 $225.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Darlene 2-Pc. Twin Comforter Set
$29.97 $80.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
Martha Stewart Collection Plush Bath Robe
$23.97 $60.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
ULTA
ULTA
Free Love Your Skin 30 Piece Beauty Bag w/ $70 Skincare Purchase
Free W/P
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$1.99 & Up PINK's Biggest Beauty Sale w/ Free $20 Reward Card
SALE
Macy's
Macy's
5-Pc. Clinique Plenty Of Pop Gift Set
$12.50 $72.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
Clinique 20-Pc. The Chubbettes Lip Gift Set
$24.75 $123.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
ULTA
ULTA
Up to 75% Off Sale + Extra $3.50 Off $15
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Up to 60% Off Victoria's Secret Semi-Annual Beauty Sale
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
Trifold Vanity Mirror with LED Lights
$15.98 $39.99
Amazon
Amazon
The Ordinary Squalane Cleanser
$15.98 $18.40
ULTA
ULTA
KVD Vegan Beauty Edge Eyeshadow Palette
$30.00 $45.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick 3 Piece Gift Set
$24.56 $28.47
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Sephora
Sephora
Over 80% Off Beauty + F/S + Free Samples
$2.00+
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
40-50% Off Beauty Flash Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
40%-50% Off Select Elizabeth Arden + Free 8 Pc Gift | Macy's
FreeW/P
Cashback Up to 2.0%
ULTA
ULTA
Up to 75% Off Sale + Extra $3.50 Off $15
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Macy's
Macy's
Clinique 3-Pc. Build Your Color Eye & Cheek Palette Gift Set
$14.75 $151.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
5-Pc. Clinique Plenty Of Pop Gift Set
$12.50 $72.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Macy's
Macy's
15-Pc Clinique Ultimate Lip Roll Out Gift Set
$29.70 $154.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Sephora
Sephora
'Ready. Set. Save.' Sale from $2!
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
4-Pc. Diamonds & Ice Please! California Beamin' Liquid Highlighting Set
$12.00 $36.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
ULTA
ULTA
KVD Vegan Beauty Edge Eyeshadow Palette
$30.00 $45.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow