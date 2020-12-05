|
Macy's has this 5-Pc. Clinique Plenty Of Pop Gift Set for only $12.50 with free shipping on $25+.
Product Details:
- Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration provides a pop of color and sensational shine in a non-sticky lip gloss
- Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer merges bold, saturated color with a smoothing primer;
- No parabens, no phthalates, no fragrance; just happy skin
- Includes:
- Clinique Pop Splash Lip Gloss + Hydration in Coconut Pop, Tenderheart, 0.05-oz. each
- Clinique Pop Lip Colour + Primer in Bare Pop, Mocha Pop, Passion Pop, 0.13-oz. each
- Received 4+ stars out of 300+ reviews