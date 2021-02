Amazon has 2-Pack 4.8-Oz Colgate Total Toothpaste, Clean Mint for $2.99 (- 5% when you checkout via Subscribe & Save = $2.84). Shipping is free w/ Prime or on $25+.



Details:

Stannous fluoride and zinc toothpaste formula helps protect against cavities, sensitivity, and gingivitis

Stain removal toothpaste removes and prevents new stains

Improves enamel strength and neutralizes odor

Helps prevent plaque build up and controls tartar

Recieved 4.8 stars from 35,000+ global ratings!