Amazon is offering this Compound W Freeze Off Wart Remover Kit for only $6.01 when you checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Safely, easily and effectively removes plantar warts



Freezes the wart on the spot



#1 most trusted and dermatologist recommended



Receieved 4+ stars from over 1,395 reviews

Compare to $16.99 at Walgreens.