Costco

Costco Is Offering COVID-19 Vaccines
News
13h ago
Updated March 13, 2021

Costco is firmly committed to helping protect the health and safety of our members and employees, and to serving our communities. Our pharmacies will be administering COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are available, in accordance with CDC and state guidelines.

The US is prioritizing higher-risk individuals including healthcare workers, adults 65 and older, and other high-risk frontline workers.
Availability and eligible priority populations may differ by state.

Costco is offering a limited number of COVID-19 vaccines, typically Moderna, in select locations. Click on your state for more information.

News health Costco Personal Care retail news Coronavirus Covid-19 Covid-19 Vaccines
