Walmart is offering this COVID-19 At-Home Test Kit (Nasal Swab Sample) for only $99.00 with free shipping!



Details:

FDA EUA authorized at-home self-collected COVID-19 RT-PCR shallow nasal swab test



A shallow nasal swab test requires swabbing the lower part of both nostrils



RT-PCR are the most commonly used tests for diagnosis



Simple collection in 5 minutes or less



Receive results online within 24-48 hours from receipt of sample at the lab



FSA/HSA Eligible Item

See more at-home COVID-19 tests here.