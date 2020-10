Costco is offering this Covid-19 Saliva PCR Test Kit w/ Video Observation for $139.99 with free shipping.



Details:

PCR tests are the gold standard testing method



Emergency Use Act-Authorized at-home self-administered test



Test for COVID-19 infection at home without a painful nasal swab



Get your shareable results in 24-48 hours after the lab receives your kit

Note: you must register for a lab order with AZOVA after checkout for each person who is taking the test.