Bath and Body Works

First Time Ever! In-Store Cyber Monday Deals
6h ago
Expires : 11/30/20
For the first time ever, Bath & Body Works will offer Cyber Monday Deals in stores! The event will also be available online. Save on hand soaps, body care, candles and more. Shipping adds a fee of $5.99 on orders over $10.

Cyber Monday is the finale to the retailer's once-a-year sale, so you don't want to miss out! Plus, keep up with Bath & Body Works Black Friday news here.

To shop in store, find your nearest location here.

Offers To Shop Now:

Beauty products beauty Personal Care Candles Skin Care Cyber Monday Bath & Body Works
