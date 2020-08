For a limited time only, Walmart is having this Digital Infrared Thermometer for just $15.99, originally $53.99. Shipping is free on $35+



Specifications:

Item: Infrared thermometer



Temperature display :



temperature measurement mode: 32-43℃



Object temperature : 0-100 ℃



Measurement Accuracy:

32-35.9℃(89.6-96.6℉)±0.2℃(0.3℉)

36-39℃(96.8-102.2℉)±0.2℃(0.3℉)

39-43℃(102.2-109.4℉)±0.3℃(0.5℉)