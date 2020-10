Groupon has this Digital No-Contact Medical IR Infrared Thermometer for only $19.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Multi-purpose temperature mode switch



Temperature measuring range: 32.0°C - 42.2°C / 89.6°F - 108°F with 100% accuracy



Forehead and ear infrared thermometer detecting technology



It's no-contact, safer, healthier



Auto power-off