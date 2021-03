Staples has these 50-Count Disposable Earloop Face Masks for only $5.00 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Disposable non-sterile mask intended for general single use



3-ply, no latex, nonwoven fabric and melt blown polypropylene construction.



Approximate mask size: 6.89” x 3.74



Received 4+ stars out of 1,050+ reviews