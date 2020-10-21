|
Nordstrom has this Estée Lauder Blockbuster Resilience Collection for only $75.00 ($455 value) with free shipping!
Plus, get a 7-Piece Gift for free with this purchase when you apply code PROTECT at checkout.
Includes:
- Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum (1 oz.)
- Resilience Multi-Effect Creme (0.5 oz.)
- Pure Color Envy Eyeshadow Palette in Nudes (0.1 oz.)
- Pure Color Envy Eyeshadow Palette in Glam (0.1 oz.)
- Pure Color Envy Cheek Palette in Glow with shades Bronze Goddess, 220 Pink Kiss and Modern Mercury (0.29 oz.)
- Sumptuous Extreme Mascara (0.27 oz.)
- Pure Color Envy Lipstick in 340 Envious (0.12 oz.)
- Pure Color Envy Lipstick in 184 Knockout Nude (0.12 oz.)
- Pure Color Envy Lip Gloss in 107 Tender Trap (0.09 oz.)
- Pure Color Envy Lip Gloss in 115 Flash Fire (0.09 oz.)
- Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex (0.5 oz.)
- Gentle Eye Makeup Remover (3.4 oz.)
- Train case