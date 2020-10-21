Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Nordstrom

Estée Lauder Blockbuster Resilience Collection
FREE SHIPPING
$75.00 $455.00
5h ago
14  Likes 1  Comments
Cashback Up to 1.0%

About this Deal

Nordstrom has this Estée Lauder Blockbuster Resilience Collection for only $75.00 ($455 value) with free shipping!

Plus, get a 7-Piece Gift for free with this purchase when you apply code PROTECT at checkout.

Includes:
  • Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum (1 oz.)
  • Resilience Multi-Effect Creme (0.5 oz.)
  • Pure Color Envy Eyeshadow Palette in Nudes (0.1 oz.)
  • Pure Color Envy Eyeshadow Palette in Glam (0.1 oz.)
  • Pure Color Envy Cheek Palette in Glow with shades Bronze Goddess, 220 Pink Kiss and Modern Mercury (0.29 oz.)
  • Sumptuous Extreme Mascara (0.27 oz.)
  • Pure Color Envy Lipstick in 340 Envious (0.12 oz.)
  • Pure Color Envy Lipstick in 184 Knockout Nude (0.12 oz.)
  • Pure Color Envy Lip Gloss in 107 Tender Trap (0.09 oz.)
  • Pure Color Envy Lip Gloss in 115 Flash Fire (0.09 oz.)
  • Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex (0.5 oz.)
  • Gentle Eye Makeup Remover (3.4 oz.)
  • Train case

Free Shipping makeup Beauty products beauty Cosmetics Nordstrom Estee Lauder Free W/P
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
1h ago
😍 😍 😍 my kinda beauty products 👍
