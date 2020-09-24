Today only, Victoria's Secret is offering cardholders early access to their Fall Scent Event! Cardholders can also get free shipping on $50+ with code VCSHIP50 used at checkout.



Note: this event is open to everyone from 9/26 to 9/28.



Not a cardholder? From now until 10/18, get $25 off when you open and use your Victoria or PINK credit card online. Apply here.



Notable Fall Scent Event Offers:

1.7 oz. EAU De Parfum for $35.00 (reg. $58.00) w/ code VCEDP35

Rollerballs & Travel Mists for $6.95 (reg. $18.00) w/ code VCBEAUTY