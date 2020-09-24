Victorias Secret
20h ago
Expires : 09/28/20
Today only, Victoria's Secret is offering cardholders early access to their Fall Scent Event! Cardholders can also get free shipping on $50+ with code VCSHIP50 used at checkout.
Note: this event is open to everyone from 9/26 to 9/28.
Not a cardholder? From now until 10/18, get $25 off when you open and use your Victoria or PINK credit card online. Apply here.
Notable Fall Scent Event Offers:
