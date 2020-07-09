Right now, Walgreens is offering 2-Count Colgate Toothpaste for free when you add 2 to your cart, clip the $4 off coupon, and receive a $4 reward (4,000 bonus points) using your Balance Rewards card [free to join].



Note: these items are out of stock online, however you can still get this deal in-store where available [store locator].



See this offer in their weekly ad (page 14).