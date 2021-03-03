Walgreens is offering COVID-19 Vaccines for free at select stores to eligible customers via insurance or through federal program for the uninsured. Receiving your COVID vaccine requires scheduling an appointment, which you can do here.



Since there is only a limited supply of COVID vaccines, you must meet your state-specific eligibility criteria to receive your vaccine.



Find your nearest Walgreens here.



You can also get your COVID vaccine for free over at Kroger.