Sam's Club is offering a free Health & Wellness Sample Box including Echelon Water Bottle, Echelon Sweat Towel, 30 Day Free Trial to Echelon FitPass, a Degree MotionSense Dry Spray Sample, and a Dove Men + Care Extra Fresh Body Wash Sample.



Enter a valid mailing address by January 31, 2021 to receive your exclusive box, while supplies last.

‍

*Registration available through 1/31/21, while supplies last. Boxes will begin shipping out on 1/18/21. All boxes will be shipped out by 2/2/21 to the address provided. See Terms & Conditions for complete details