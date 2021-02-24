Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kroger

Free COVID Vaccine at Kroger
NEWS
7h ago
Get a free COVID Vaccine at select Kroger stores! The federal government is providing the vaccine free of charge to all people living in the United States. Vaccination providers can be reimbursed for vaccine administration fees by the patient’s public or private insurance company or, for uninsured patients, by the Health Resources and Services Administration’s Provider Relief Fund. No one can be denied a vaccine if they are unable to pay a vaccine administration fee.

Kroger family of pharmacies has received a limited supply of the COVID-19 vaccine in select areas and our licensed health care professionals are partnering with federal and state agencies to administer the doses in accordance with each jurisdiction’s rollout plans. Their page will be regularly updated with information on vaccine availability and eligibility by state. Please check back often for new locations and updated eligibility criteria.

Check out the state of your area!

freebies Kroger covid vaccines free vaccines
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
38m ago
👍 👍 👍 👍 👍
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
3h ago
🔥 🔥 🔥
