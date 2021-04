Bloomingdale's is offering a Mini At-Home Spa Kit for free with any $150 beauty purchase! Your kit includes an eye mask, face roller, scrunchie, and drawstring bag.



Plus, Loyallists [free to join] can score a $50 Reward for free with every $250 spent in beauty and free shipping!



Other Notable Offers:

Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase when you text code BLOOMIES to number 25666