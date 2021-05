Walgreens is offering a $50 Restaurant.com eGift Card for free when you spend $10 on Jergens products now through 5/15!



How It Works:

Spends $10 or more in one purchase on participating products

Submit your offer redemption form here and upload a photo of your receipt

Receive your $50 Restaurant.com eGift Card within 5 business days!

See more details here.



Note: must purchase Jergens products by 5/15, and you must submit your redemption form within 14 days of your purchase.