Now through 3/31, earn a $10 Reward for free when you make a $25 health & wellness purchase over at Walmart!



See a list of participating products here.



Note: you can choose a $10 FandangoNOW promo code or a $10 eGift Card.



How It Works:

Purchase $25 of participating products in one transaction at Walmart, Walmart.com, or Online Pickup & Delivery by 3/31/21

Retain Walmart receipt

Take a photo of entire Walmart receipt showing the qualifying item starred, or for online purchases take a screenshot of your shipping, pickup or delivery confirmation

Enter your information and submit the image of your full Walmart receipt by 3/31/21

Submissions are reviewed within 2-5 business days

Once your Walmart receipt is approved, you will receive an email confirmation with a link to activate your $10 Fandango Reward!