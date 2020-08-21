Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Walgreens Coupons

Walgreens

32-Oz. Germ-X Hand Sanitizer
$4.79 $5.99
Aug 17, 2020
Expires : 08/22/20
13  Likes 11  Comments
46
See Deal
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎

About this Deal

Price drop! Walgreens is offering this 32-Oz. Germ-X Hand Sanitizer for only $4.79 with code SAVE at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $35.

Details:
  • Kills 99.99% of Germs
  • Kills germs in as little as 15 seconds
  • Active Ingredients: Ethyl alcohol - 63 % (Antiseptic)

🏷 Deal Tags

health Personal Care Walgreens sanitizer Hand Sanitizer Health & Personal Care Coronavirus Covid-19
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 11  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 21, 2020
I send @Notbad a message pertaining to suitutations like these when an update is to be done but when searching the same deal exist multiple times from other MMs so which one is to be updated?
May I ask why was this buried when this was an update with coupon code with lesser Price and an expiration date? When submitting the url this is the deal that pops up saying duplicate hence, I updated this deal. This is no fault of mines.
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 17, 2020
Price drop now $4.79 with code SAVE. Updated
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 17, 2020
Now 20% off
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 06, 2020
back again with price drop. updated
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 06, 2020
and new code health15 for 15% off
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Aug 06, 2020
Great update :) however the price is actually $5.09 with the extra 15% off code. Seems like the extra 10% off and free shipping codes aren't working anymore.
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 06, 2020
oh, got it! :)thanks
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Aug 21, 2020
@dealsorNoDeals to your attention Duplicate on Best of the week 1st Page , both @stewart's and this one https://www.dealsplus.com/Health-and-Beauty-Supplies_deals/p_germ-x-original-hand-sanitizer-32oz-99 same, but stewart's one is discounted
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Aug 21, 2020
Good job in reporting my deal and now it is successfully buried. We all Know Dealplus system is not perfect and i just can't understand why my deal was buried when it was an updated deal with different information.
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Aug 21, 2020
@stewartcherek do not get me wrong, the discounted product should be on best of week right , I happened to see the Higher price item and your lower price deal both on first page. there is nothing wrong to take, if you feel bad my sincere apologies. You have no loss since it was promoted already and going to end 8/22.
Likes Reply
dealsnappa
dealsnappa (L2)
Jul 15, 2020
sold out
Likes Reply
see more comments 8
Walgreens See All arrow
Walgreens
Walgreens
Up to 75% Off Clearance Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
BOGO Free Halloween Decor
BOGO
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
HOT
Walgreens
Walgreens
All & Snuggle Laundry Care (Mult. Options)
$1.99 $6.09
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Free $5 Walgreens Gift Card Offer (10/18)
Offer
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
$3.75 Paper Products (Multi. Options)
$3.75 $5.00
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
2 for $7 Hershey's Nuggets Special Dark with Almonds Candy
$3.50 ea $3.79 ea
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Lysol Disinfecting Wipes Lemon Lime
$3 99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
3-Pack TilePix
$11.25 $44.99
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
2 for $6 M&M's Caramel Chocolate Candy Sharing Size Caramel
$3.00 ea $3.49 ea
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
Walgreens
Walgreens
Buy Two Get One Free Toys & Games At Walgreens ( in Store)
B2G1
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Amazon
Amazon
18-Oz Aveeno Skin Relief Moisturizing Lotion
$4.35 $11.49
FREE SHIPPING
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
Buy 3, Get 2 Free Body Care
B3G2
Amazon
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Hot Air Brush
$29.39 $41.99
FREE SHIPPING
eBay
eBay
KN95 Protective 5 Layers Face Mask [50 Pack]
$12.99
FREE SHIPPING
Great Clips
Great Clips
$9.99 Haircuts at Participating Locations!
$9.99
ALDI
ALDI
Upcoming ALDI Finds (10/21)
WeeklyAD
Macy's
Macy's
Back Again! 50% Off 10 Days of Glam
50% Off
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
304-Ct Kirkland Signature Disinfecting Wipes
$17.99
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
6-Pack Washable Adult Face Mask (4 Options)
$18.00 $24.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Costco
Costco
Back! 2-Pk Softsoap Hand Soap (80-Oz)
$9.99
Big Lots
Big Lots
$9.99 & Under Toilet Paper | Big Lots
$2.00
Amazon
Amazon
50-Pc Disposable Face Mask + Ships Free
$2.45 $5.99
FREE SHIPPING
Target
Target
35-Ct Clorox Bleach Free Disinfecting Wipes
$2.99
Amazon
Amazon
Adults and Kids Baby - Digital Infrared Adult Thermometers
$15.99 $20.00
Yahoo
Yahoo
CVS Health and Walgreens to Administer Free Coronavirus Vaccines
Freebie
Yahoo
Yahoo
Coronavirus Study Finds Air On Planes Is Safer Than Homes or Operating Rooms
NEWS
Forbes
Forbes
Can Frozen Food Packaging Spread Covid-19? China CDC Finds Live Coronavirus
NEWS
CNBC
CNBC
Coronavirus Hospitalizations Are Growing in 37 States As Fauci Warns The World Not ‘on The Road’ to Ending Pandemic Yet
ALDI
ALDI
New ALDI Covid-19 Policies (Effective 10/19)
NEWS
arrow
arrow