ULTA

Glitz Edition Ulta Beauty Box (2 Color Choices)
$14.99 $29.99
10h ago
Expires : 12/24/20
Ulta Beauty is offering the Glitz Edition Beauty Box (a $172 value) for $14.99, originally priced at $19.99. At checkout, use promo code: 808420 to drop price to $14.99. Shipping is free on orders $35+ or opt for free shipping to your local store.

Beauty Box Details
  • 30 Eyeshadows
  • 4 Blushes
  • 4 Highlighters
  • 2 Bronzers
  • 2 Lip Glosses
  • 2 Sheer Lip Glosses
  • 2 Eye Liner Pencils
  • 1 Eyeshadow Primer
  • 1 Brow Gel
  • 1 Dual Ended Blush & Eyeshadow Brush
  • Reusable Case


Beauty Box Also Available In: Light Pink

Beauty Box makeup Cosmetics Holiday Shopping Ulta Beauty holiday gifts Stocking Stuffers Gifts For Her
