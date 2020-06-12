Ulta Beauty is offering the Glitz Edition Beauty Box (a $172 value) for $14.99, originally priced at $19.99. At checkout, use promo code: 808420 to drop price to $14.99. Shipping is free on orders $35+ or opt for free shipping to your local store.



Beauty Box Details

30 Eyeshadows



4 Blushes



4 Highlighters



2 Bronzers



2 Lip Glosses



2 Sheer Lip Glosses



2 Eye Liner Pencils



1 Eyeshadow Primer



1 Brow Gel



1 Dual Ended Blush & Eyeshadow Brush



Reusable Case



Beauty Box Also Available In: Light Pink