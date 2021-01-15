For a limited time, Victoria's Secret is offering I Love Candy Body Mists for just $4.99 (Reg. $16.50). Get free shipping & returns on orders of $100 or choose free in-store/curbside pickup, where available.



Product details:

Style: Fruity Gourmand

Empowering, never overpowering

Dermatologist Tested

From formulation to finished product, we are free of animal testing

250 ml/8.4 fl oz