Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Victorias Secret

I Love Candy Body Mists | PINK
$4.99 $16.50
18h ago
3  Likes 1  Comments
0
See Deal

About this Deal

For a limited time, Victoria's Secret is offering I Love Candy Body Mists for just $4.99 (Reg. $16.50). Get free shipping & returns on orders of $100 or choose free in-store/curbside pickup, where available.

Product details:
Style: Fruity Gourmand
Empowering, never overpowering
Dermatologist Tested
From formulation to finished product, we are free of animal testing
250 ml/8.4 fl oz

🏷 Deal Tags

fashion Beauty products Sale Fragrance Pink Body Care Body Mists Victoria Secret
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
38m ago
$1.25 price drop w/ added coupon.
Likes Reply
Victorias Secret See All arrow
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Up to 85% Off Clearance + Extra 25% Off
SALE
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Signature Satin Slipper (2 Styles)
$3.74 $29.50
HOT
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
50-75% Off Semi-Annual Sale + Free $20 Reward Card
SALE
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
I Love Candy Body Mists & Body Lotion
$3.74 $16.50
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$1.99 & Up PINK's Biggest Beauty Sale w/ Free $20 Reward Card
SALE
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Bombshell Gold Eau De Parfum
$14.99 $58.00
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
The Victoria Medium Shoulder Bag + $20 Spring Reward Card
$20.24 $78.00
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
2 for $39.50 PINK Sports Bras + Free $20 Reward Card
$18.50ea $26.95ea
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Up to 70% Off Beauty & Accessories Sale w/ Extra 25% Off + Free Reward Card Offer
SALE
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
VS Mini Shoulder Bag (5 Colors) + Free $20 Reward Card
$22.99 $58.00
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Macy's
Macy's
Up to 80% Off Sale & Clearance + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Great Clips
Great Clips
$8.99 Hair Cut (Participating Locations)
$8.99
HOT
Walmart
Walmart
98¢ Holiday Gift Sets (In-Store)
98¢ $23.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Lysol 80-Count Disinfecting Wipes
$4.16 $8.90
HOT
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
$2.50 Wallflowers Fragrance Refills
$2.50 $7.50
Pier 1
Pier 1
Up to 50% Off January 2021 Blowout Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Walmart
Walmart
January Special Buys Savings Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
Outlet Deals for Under $10
SALE
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
'New Spring Delights' Savings Event
SALE
Walgreens
Walgreens
2 for $2.68 St. Ives Face Scrubs (4 Options)
$1.34 ea $3.99 ea
Cashback Up to 1.0%
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Ecco
Ecco
ECCO Women's Soft 7 Sneaker (Mult. Colors)
$47.99 $160.00
adidas
adidas
Adidas Court Lite 2 Backpack - Pink | Adidas US
$25.00 $35.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Free $20 Reward Card with $20 PurchaseㅣPink
$20
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
I Love Candy Body Mists & Body Lotion
$3.74 $16.50
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
I Love Candy Body Mists | PINK
$4.99 $16.50
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
50-70% + Extra 25% Off Clearance Sale - PINK
SALE
arrow
arrow