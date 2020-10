eBay is offering KN95 Protective 5 Layers Face Mask [50 Pack] for only $13.99. Shipping is free on this order.



Product Details :

Five layers filtration system for protection against harmful bacteria and fluids.



Executive Standard: GB2626-2006



PFE > 95% BFE > 95%



FFP2 Protection



Multiple layer and superior quality - internal hydrophilic layer + filter layer + hydrophobic layer. Made of high quality material, safe, soft and comfortable.



Filtering Effect Greater Than Or Equal To 95%



Leak-proof, Anti-Droplets, Antibacterial



Each order comes with 50 pieces of KN95 face masks per package.