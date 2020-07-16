Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
L'Oreal Paris Colorista Semi-Permanent Hair Color
$4.92 $9.99
Jul 16, 2020
Expires : 07/27/20
About this Deal

Amazon has this L'Oreal Paris Colorista Semi-Permanent Hair Color in blue for only $4.92 with free shipping when you check out via Subscribe & Save!

Note: Available in other colors for various prices.

Product Details:
  • Created with pure dyes in a conditioning hair mask for quick and easy application
  • Gentle, vegan formulas with no animal derived ingredients or byproducts
  • Semi-permanent hair color is the best way to experiment with different shades
  • Received 4 stars out of 665+ reviews

Compare to $15.12 at Walmart and $11.79 at Target.

