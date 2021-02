Walmart is offering L'Oreal Colour Riche Matte Lipcolour (Mult. Colors) for only $2.99 with free shipping on orders over $35.



Details:

Gorgeously rich, creamy matte lipstick shades



Combines the most luxuriously rich matte lip color with intensely rich hydration



Lips are kept soft and smooth with a creamy feel for a comfortable wear



For a bolder look, prime and line lips with Colour Riche Matte Lip Liner



Received 4.5 stars from over 1,650 reviews!