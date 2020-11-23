Walgreens has this L'Oreal Paris Original Satin Lipstick for 74¢ when you 'clip' the $5 off coupon (see below) and use code TAKE25 (extra 25% off) at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $35.



Plus, purchase two lipsticks to score an additional $3 off!



Note: must be logged into your rewards account to get offer. To get the $5 off coupon, click here, then search for the $5 off L'Oreal coupon.



Product Details:

Color does not smudge, smear, bleed, migrate, or feather



75% caring ingredients



Leaves lips soft and moisturized



Available in 52 shades



Received 4.4 stars out of 450+ reviews!