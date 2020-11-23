Walgreens
Walgreens has this L'Oreal Paris Original Satin Lipstick for 74¢ when you 'clip' the $5 off coupon (see below) and use code TAKE25 (extra 25% off) at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $35.
Plus, purchase two lipsticks to score an additional $3 off!
Note: must be logged into your rewards account to get offer. To get the $5 off coupon, click here, then search for the $5 off L'Oreal coupon.
