Walgreens

L'Oreal Paris Original Satin Lipstick (Mult Colors)
74¢ $5.99
9h ago
Expires : 11/28/20
11  Likes
Walgreens has this L'Oreal Paris Original Satin Lipstick for 74¢ when you 'clip' the $5 off coupon (see below) and use code TAKE25 (extra 25% off) at checkout! Shipping is free on orders over $35.

Plus, purchase two lipsticks to score an additional $3 off!

Note: must be logged into your rewards account to get offer. To get the $5 off coupon, click here, then search for the $5 off L'Oreal coupon.

Product Details:
  • Color does not smudge, smear, bleed, migrate, or feather
  • 75% caring ingredients
  • Leaves lips soft and moisturized
  • Available in 52 shades
  • Received 4.4 stars out of 450+ reviews!

freebies makeup Beauty products beauty Free Cosmetics lipstick Walgreens
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
