Walgreens

Lubriderm Lotion (Multiple Options)
$1.83+ $6.79
10h ago
Expires : 04/03/21
My Walgreens Members (free to join) can get LubridermBody Lotion Fragrance-Free 16fl. Oz. or this LubridermLotion With Shea and Cocoa Butter Fragrance-Free 16fl. Oz.
for only $1.83 (Reg.$6.79) when you clip the $2.5 & $2 off coupons on product page or at checkout and apply code: SENIOR20 . Choose free store pickup or ship to store. Otherwise shipping is free on $35+

• Items priced at $7.99 like this Lubriderm Men's 3-in-1 Body, Face & Post-Shave Lotion Fragrance Free drop to $2.79 after coupons and code.

See full list of eligible products (10 items)

Skin Care Walgreens health & beauty body lotion skin care products Health & Personal Care
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
32m ago
👍
Notbad
Notbad (L5)
44m ago
Nice!
Walgreens
Walgreens
Free COVID Vaccine at Walgreens
Offer
Cashback Up to 1.0%
HOT
Walgreens
Walgreens
12-Count Angel Soft Bath Tissue
$3.60 $5.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Walgreens
Walgreens
Palmolive Dish Liquid Soap (7 Options)
74¢ $1.59
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Walgreens
Walgreens
2 for $3 Febreeze Air Effects (5 Scents)
$3.00 $7.98
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Walgreens
Walgreens
2 for $2.25 Vaseline Hand & Body Lotion
$2.25 $6.98
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Walgreens
Walgreens
Wonderful Pistachios (Mult. Flavors)
$5.97 $11.49
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Walgreens
Walgreens
Revlon Universal Points Sharpener
Freebie
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Walgreens
Walgreens
99¢ Crest Toothpaste (Multiple Options)
99¢ $3.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Walgreens
Walgreens
2 for $5.99 Nitrile 40-Ct Exam Gloves
$2.99 ea
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Walgreens
Walgreens
2 Ct Garnier Whole Blends Shampoo or Conditioner
2 / 46¢ $6.58
Cashback Up to 1.0%
