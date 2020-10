Walmart is offering Lysol Max Cover Disinfectant Mist (15oz) for only $4.92.



Note: Price for in-store purchase only.



Product Details :

Kills 99.9% of bacteria & viruses*



2X wider coverage vs Regular Disinfactant Spray & evenly covers large areas



Prevents allergens, mold & mildew from growing for up to a week*



Ideal for Soft Surfaces like your mattress, sofa, pet beds



Neutralizes odors with a light, fresh scent