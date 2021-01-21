Victorias Secret
$6.95
$18.50
7h ago
15 Likes 2 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Victoria's Secret is offering Mists & Lotions for only $6.95 with free shipping on orders over $100. Or, Angel Card Holders use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.
Plus, get a $20 Spring Reward Card for free with any $20 purchase (redeem from 2/24 to 3/6).
Notable $6.95 Mists & Lotion Categories
🏷 Deal TagsFragrance Victoria's Secret Body Care Fragrance Mist Gifts For Her Valentine's Day Valentine's Day Gifts beauty gifts
What's the matter?