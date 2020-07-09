Amazon is offering 2-Count Nivea Essentially Enriched Body Lotion for only $7.81 ($3.91 each)! Simply add 2 to your cart to receive a BOGO 50% off discount at checkout, plus check out via Subscribe & Save with free shipping.



Note: cancel your subscription at any time.



Details:

Amazon's Choice



Infused with deep moisture serum and almond oil



Intensively moisturizes for 48 hours



Designed for dry to very dry skin



Received 4+ stars 7,340 reviews