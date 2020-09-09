Peloton is offering $350 off their Original Game-Changing Cardio Bike with free delivery and setup. Pay as little as $49 per month! Plus, you'll receive a 30-day home trial of their classes.



Here are 11 reasons why Peloton Bike is worth the investment!



Peloton Benefits:

0% APR Financing



12-Month Limited Warranty



Access an On-Demand library or clases



Seamless combination of cycling and strength

Compare the value of Peloton to your typical fitness cost here.