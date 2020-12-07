Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush (4 Colors)
FREE SHIPPING
$34.99 $49.99
Jul 12, 2020
Expires : 07/12/20
About this Deal

Target is offering this Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 4100 Electric Toothbrush (4 Colors) for only $34.99 when you use code FRESH5 ($5 off) at checkout with free shipping!

Alternatively available for the same price on Amazon and at Walmart.

Details:
  • Removes up to seven times more plaque
  • Smartimer helps ensure recommended 2 minute brushing time
  • Pressure sensor protects teeth and gums
  • 2 week lithium ion battery life
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,100 reviews

Compare to $39.99 at Best Buy.

