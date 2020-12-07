This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Target
Philips Sonicare 4100 Electric Toothbrush (4 Colors)
FREE SHIPPING
$34.99
$49.99
Jul 12, 2020
Expires : 07/12/20
19 Likes 0 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|
Target is offering this Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 4100 Electric Toothbrush (4 Colors) for only $34.99 when you use code FRESH5 ($5 off) at checkout with free shipping!
Alternatively available for the same price on Amazon and at Walmart.
Details:
Compare to $39.99 at Best Buy.
🏷 Deal TagsFree Shipping health toothbrush Philips oral care Electric Toothbrush dental care dental hygeine
What's the matter?