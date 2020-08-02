Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Kohl's

Philips Sonicare Series 2 Rechargeable Toothbrush
$31.99 $99.99
Jul 30, 2020
Expires : 08/02/20
About this Deal

Kohl's is offering this Philips Sonicare Series 2 Rechargeable Toothbrush for only $31.99 when you use code FAMILY (extra 20% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Details:
  • Philips Sonicare dynamic cleaning action
  • Drives fluid between teeth for a deep clean
  • Angled brush head enables better access
  • Timer helps you meet the recommended brushing time
  • Received 4+ stars from over 1,290 reviews

Compare to $48.94 on Amazon, $49.99 at Target, and $59.99 at CVS.

health toothbrush Philips kohls Sonicare Toothbrush tooth care dental care dental hygeine
💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Michael winslow
Michael winslow (L0)
Aug 02, 2020
grate deal....
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 19, 2020
Price drop now $27.99 for cardholders
