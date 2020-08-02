Kohl's is offering this Philips Sonicare Series 2 Rechargeable Toothbrush for only $31.99 when you use code FAMILY (extra 20% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.



Details:

Philips Sonicare dynamic cleaning action



Drives fluid between teeth for a deep clean



Angled brush head enables better access



Timer helps you meet the recommended brushing time



Received 4+ stars from over 1,290 reviews

Compare to $48.94 on Amazon, $49.99 at Target, and $59.99 at CVS.