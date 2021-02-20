Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Victorias Secret

$6.95 Mists & Body Care + More
$6.95 $16.60
20h ago
Expires : Today
22  Likes 2  Comments
4
See Deal

About this Deal

Victoria's Secret PINK is offering $6.95 Mists & Body Care, also $3.95 Minis. Shipping is free on orders $100+. Angel Card Holders use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50+ orders.

Note: Get a free $20 off $50+ 'VS Spring Reward Card' with your $20+ purchase. Redeem card 2/24 through 3/9.

Notable Beauty Savings Categories:

Note: Get a $5 Coco Wash & Honey Wash, regularly priced at $14.50 each) when you download the PINK App.

🏷 Deal Tags

Flash Sale Fragrance Body Care Victoria's Secret PINK Rollerballs & Purse Sprays rollerballs Fragrance Mists Body Lotions
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
16m ago
🔥 🔥
Likes Reply
DivaToya
DivaToya (L2)
8h ago
👍 👍
Likes Reply
Victorias Secret See All arrow
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Up to 70% Off Sale + $20 Free Reward Card & More
SALE
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Body By Victoria Bras: $40 Off 3, $25 Off 2 & $10 Off 1
$40 Off
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$3.99 & Up 'Get It or Regret It' Savings + Free Reward Card Offer
$3.99+
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
'Here Come The Sun' Savings Event + Much More!
SALE
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$6.95 Mists & Body Care + More
$6.95 $16.60
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
B2G1 Free Handbags, Backpacks, Luggage & More + Free Reward Card Offer
B2G1
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$25 Sexy Tee Bras & Lounge Bras + Free $20 Reward
$25.00 $39.50
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Signature Stripe Small Weekender Train Case
$11.99 $34.00
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
30% Off Logo Shop + Free Tote | Victoria's Secret PINK
SALE
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
Signature Satin Slipper (5 Colors)
$14.50 $29.50
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
MSN
MSN
Walmart Offering COVID Vaccines At 1,000 Stores!
NEWS
Walgreens
Walgreens
12-Ct Scott ComfortPlus Big Roll Toilet Paper
$2.75 $5.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Walgreens
Walgreens
3 for 97¢ Pantene Shampoo or Conditioner
32¢ ea. $1.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Amazon
Amazon
Outlet Deals for Under $10
SALE
Walgreens
Walgreens
$2.99 Tide Detergent (Multi. Options)
$2.99 $6.99
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Walgreens
Walgreens
3-Pack Kleenex Facial Tissues Bundle
$2.75 $5.00
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Gillette
Gillette
Free Starter Shaving Kit w/ Subscription
Free W/P
Cashback Available
Great Clips
Great Clips
$8.99 Haircut (Select Locations)
$8.99
Amazon
Amazon
50-Pc Disposable Face Mask
$2.69 $3.39
FREE SHIPPING
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
COVID Vaccines Coming To Your Local Pharmacy!
NEWS
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Victorias Secret
Victorias Secret
$6.95 Mists & Body Care + More
$6.95 $16.60
arrow
arrow