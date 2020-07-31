Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
24-Ct Quilted Northern Mega Toilet Paper
$23.78 $41.96
Jul 31, 2020
Expires : 07/30/20
31  Likes 2  Comments
13
See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon has this 24-Ct Quilted Northern Mega Toilet Paper for just $23.78 with free shipping on $25+ or with Prime.

Product Details:
  • Amazon's Choice
  • Premium bath tissue delivers softness with 3 cushiony, absorbent layers
  • Luxurious embossed texture for ultimate comfort
  • 3X thicker and 3X more absorbent than leading value brand
  • Flushable and safe for standard septic and sewer systems
  • Received 4+ stars out of 95+ reviews

🏷 Deal Tags

bathroom amazon Personal Care Hygiene Products Toilet Paper bath tissue Quilted Northen Coronavirus
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
b352m5727
b352m5727 (L1)
Jul 31, 2020
I went to Amazon to get this DEAL and the price came at $38.90, not the Deal price of $23.00 ?
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jul 31, 2020
Seems like the price is now expired. Unfortunately, that happens. Thanks for letting us know!
Likes Reply
