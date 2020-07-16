4E Brands has just issued a voluntary recall of Blumen Hand Sanitizer (17-Oz) sold at BJ's Wholesale due to the possible contamination of methyl alcohol. If you have used this product, the company requests that you discontinue use immediately and dispose of the product properly.



Affected Item Includes:

Blumen Hand Sanitizer, 17-Oz (Article 248094; UPC: 814266024096)

To check if your product is included in this recall and to request a refund, head here and enter the UPC and lot number.



Note: 4E Brands anticipates that it may take 4 to 6 weeks to receive your refund once submitted.