Walgreens is offering BUY 4, GET 2 FREE Renuzit Air Freshener (Mult. Options) with free shipping on orders over $35, or opt for free in-store pickup.



Steps to get this offer:



1. Buy Renuzit Air Freshener on sale price 89¢



2. Add 4 Renuzit Air Freshener and clip BUY 4, GET 2 FREE coupon



3. Final Price for 45¢ each