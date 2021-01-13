Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Air Brush
FREE SHIPPING
$28.99
$59.99
17h ago
Expires : 01/21/21
11 Likes 4 Comments
21See Deal
About this Deal
|
Amazon is offering this Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Air Brush for only $28.99 when you 'clip' the $20 off coupon on the product page with free shipping!
Also available in color mint and in color turquoise for $29.99 when you 'clip' the $10 off coupon!
Details:
Compare to $68.00 at Walmart, $48.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond, and $56.99 at Target.
🏷 Deal TagsWomen amazon Free Shipping Hair Care hot air brush Hair Dryer Revlon Volumizer
What's the matter?