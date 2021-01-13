Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Amazon

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Air Brush
FREE SHIPPING
$28.99 $59.99
17h ago
Expires : 01/21/21
11  Likes 4  Comments
21
See Deal

About this Deal

Amazon is offering this Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Air Brush for only $28.99 when you 'clip' the $20 off coupon on the product page with free shipping!

Also available in color mint and in color turquoise for $29.99 when you 'clip' the $10 off coupon!

Details:
  • #1 Amazon Best Seller in Hair Dryers
  • Delivers gorgeous volume and brilliant shine
  • Unique oval brush design for smoothing the hair
  • 2 heat/speed settings + cool option
  • Received 4+ stars from over 4,690 reviews

Compare to $68.00 at Walmart, $48.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond, and $56.99 at Target.

🏷 Deal Tags

Women amazon Free Shipping Hair Care hot air brush Hair Dryer Revlon Volumizer
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 4  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
18h ago
Price drop now $28.99
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
22 days ago
Now $40
Likes Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
22 days ago
Price drop now $30
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
26 days ago
$38.88 with coupon
Likes Reply
see more comments 1
Amazon See All arrow
Amazon
Amazon
Outlet Deals for Under $10
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
Up to 90% Off Warehouse Deals
SALE
HOT
Amazon
Amazon
$5.99 for Prime w/ EBT or Medicaid Card
$5.99/m $12.99/m
Amazon
Amazon
36-Ct Charmin Ultra Gentle Toilet Paper Mega Rolls
$19.46 $21.96
Amazon
Amazon
Buy 3, Save $10 Household Essentials
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
Back Again! Unlocked Cell Phone Deals
SALE
Amazon
Amazon
Barron's AP Practice Tests (Kindle Ed)
Freebie
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon Smart Plug w/ Alexa (Select Users)
99¢ $24.99
Amazon
Amazon
OXO Good Grips Easy-Clean Compost Bin
$20.99 $29.95
Amazon
Amazon
50-Count Reynolds Sandwich Wax Paper Bags
$2.59 $3.99
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Amazon
Amazon
Outlet Deals for Under $10
SALE
Walmart
Walmart
98¢ Holiday Gift Sets (In-Store)
98¢ $23.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
Great Clips
Great Clips
$8.99 Hair Cut (Participating Locations)
$8.99
HOT
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
$2.50 Wallflowers Fragrance Refills
$2.50 $7.50
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
January 'Deals & Steals' Savings Event
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
Pier 1
Pier 1
Up to 50% Off January 2021 Blowout Sale
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Amazon
Amazon
36-Ct Charmin Ultra Gentle Toilet Paper Mega Rolls
$19.46 $21.96
Bath and Body Works
Bath and Body Works
'New Spring Delights' Savings Event
SALE
ROUND UP
Roundup
Best In-Store Printable Coupons
ROUNDUP
Costco
Costco
4-Pack UV Shield Cool Face Cover
$9.99 $24.99
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Best Buy
Best Buy
Targus City Laptop Backpack
$9.99 $32.99
Cashback Available
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Tommy Hilfiger
Tommy Hilfiger
Up to 80% Off End of Season Sale + Extra 50% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Samsung
Samsung
SmartThings Cam SmartThings
$19.99 $89.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Samsung
Samsung
Unlocked Galaxy Note20 5G 128GB
$399.99 $999.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
B&H Photo
B&H Photo
Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus
$159.99 $229.99
FREE SHIPPING
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Payton Small Dome Crossbody (5 Colors)
$79.00 $239.00
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Kate Spade
Kate Spade
Up to 75% Off Sale + Extra 40% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Joe's New Balance Outlet
Joe's New Balance Outlet
Styles for $35 Flash Sale!
$35.00 $79.99
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Dell Refurbished Computers
Dell Refurbished Computers
50% Off 'Black Friday in January' Sale
50% Off
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Best Buy
Best Buy
'Go Big for the Game' TV Savings + More
SALE
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow